DC Budgam participates in Maha Yagye

Budgam, Apr 28: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, S F Hamid, today visited Regenya Mata Asthapan temple at Badipora Budgam and joined Pandit community at Maha Yagye (Hawan)..
Kashmiri pandits thronged the temple from different parts of the country to participate in the religious function.
Pandit community expressed their gratitude to District Administration Budgam for making adequate arrangements for the smooth celebrations of religious function.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the function was held after a 32-year gap. "Witnessing both Pandit and Muslim community people together, joining each other's functions here is a testimony of our communal unity and brotherhood,” the DC said.
"We are wholeheartedly thankful to DC S F Hamid for all arrangements and help extended to make this function happen smoothly," said a Kashmiri Pandit, Buntyji.