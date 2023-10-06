DC Budgam reviews progress of schemes under Mission Youth

Budgam, Oct 6: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today chaired a meeting to review Mission Youth and Skill Development Programme at Conference Hall.
At the outset, the DC heading the District Committee gave approval to various beneficiary cases of Mumkin and Tejaswini schemes under Mission Youth programme.
He stressed on imparting skilled training to the youth of the district to help them to get trained in various trades. He directed that all the line departments shall prepare a comprehensive skill development training chart where in different course training will be comprehensively discussed.
He directed BDOs for the identification of local youth in rural areas over and above other line departments and submit the same list to District Administration.