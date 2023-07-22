DC Budgam visits Markazi Imam Bara Bemina

Budgam, July 22: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today visited Markazi Imam Bara Bemina to review Muharram arrangements, especially for 10th and 11th Muharram processions.
On the occasion, the DC stressed on making robust arrangements in advance for the convenience of the general public, particularly mourners joining the largest procession on day of 10th Muharram (Ashoora)
He called for adequate arrangements for transport, electricity, drinking water facility, sanitation, health and repairs of roads, links and interior lanes are carried out in advance for hassle-free passage of procession and mourners.
ADDC Budgam Dr Akramullah Tak; ADC Budgam, Dr Nasir; Joint Commissioner SMC Srinagar, Syed Abdul Qasim; Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD, I&FC , Tehsildar Budgam and other officers and officials also accompanied the DC.
On the occasion, representatives of Anjuman e Shari Shian, respected elders and other locals who were present raised their needs with the DC. The DC gave them patient hearing and assured full support and cooperation by the District Administration to ensure hassle-free conduct of the processions.