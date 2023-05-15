DC conducts inspection of DH Shopian

Shopian, May 15: To take stock of healthcare facilities being provided to the patients, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today conducted an inspection of District Hospital (DH) Shopian.
During the visit, the DC visited and inspected various wards and sections of the hospital and took stock of the overall functioning of the health institution.
He enquired about the availability of medicines, diagnostic and other facilities available in the hospital and services being provided to patients there.
He also interacted with the patients and attendants to enquire about their satisfaction with the services of this health institution.
The DC directed the hospital administration to maintain complete hygiene in and around the hospital and provide better medical care facilities to the patients.
He also stressed for proper utilization of human resources and stressed upon all to serve the patients with utmost dedication and sincerity.