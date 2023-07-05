DC conducts surprise visit of Kupwara

Kupwara, July 5: To have an on-the-spot assessment of developmental issues of the residents and traders community of Kupwara town, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Ayushi Sudan Wednesday evening undertook a surprise visit to Kupwara town.
The DC paid a visit of Bus stand Kupwara, Jamia Market, Iqbal market, Babar lane Kupwara, Byepass Kupwara, Rigipora bus stand and other markets of the town and had an on-spot assessment of development, sanitation and other facilities being provided to the people.