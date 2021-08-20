DC discusses fixation, revision of sale price of minor minerals

Shopian, Aug 20: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today discussed fixation and revision of sale price of minor minerals at a meeting here. The meeting was convened by him to discuss various measures for the fixation/revision of sale price of Minor Minerals including sand, gravel, bajri and other related raw materials.
At the outset, a detailed discussion on various matters was held during which it was informed that the price/sale of minerals shall be evaluated keeping in consideration various parameters viz bidding cost, mining cost, royalty DMF, loading/unloading costs, transportation cost and other miscellaneous costs.