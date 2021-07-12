DC Ganderbal for strict COVID appropriate behavior amid slight jump in positivity rate
GANDERBAL, JULY 12: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna Monday said that Covid positivity rate has shown a slight jump as compared to last week in the district.
The DC said this during a routine press briefing to present an overall situation of the Covid-19 in the district, besides the containment and mitigation measures employed so far in the district.
In an official handout, the DC said that in the last few weeks the positive indicators with regard to pandemic were "improving drastically", but this week a slight jump has been seen in the overall positivity rate which she said is not an encouraging sign.
While appealing the general public to follow Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) strictly, she said that Covid pandemic is not over yet adding that it has been observed that people are seen without observing social distancing and wearing face masks especially at tourist spots viz. Manasbal and Sonamarg that remain over-crowded during weekend days due to which the positivity rate has increased in the district.
She said that to regulate the crowd at these tourist destinations, the joint teams have been constituted.
The DC again appealed to the people of the district to continue following CAB besides wearing facemasks, to avoid unnecessary gatherings in markets and other public places.