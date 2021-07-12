DC Ganderbal for strict COVID appropriate behavior amid slight jump in positivity rate

GANDERBAL, JULY 12: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna Monday said that Covid positivity rate has shown a slight jump as compared to last week in the district.

The DC said this during a routine press briefing to present an overall situation of the Covid-19 in the district, besides the containment and mitigation measures employed so far in the district.

In an official handout, the DC said that in the last few weeks the positive indicators with regard to pandemic were "improving drastically", but this week a slight jump has been seen in the overall positivity rate which she said is not an encouraging sign.