DC Ganderbal kick-starts plantation drive

The plantation drive was held under Green India drive programme organized by Social Forestry Division Ganderbal under the theme ‘Har Gaon Hariyali’.

On the occasion, the DC said that the campaign has been started with the purpose to increase the green cover in the district and in coming days more such plantation drives will be initiated in other panchayats of the district. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Khurshid Ahmad Shah sought the cooperation of the locals and PRIs in protection and conservation of the forests.