DC Ganderbal kick-starts plantation drive

Ganderbal, Feb 22: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today kick-started Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Strip Plantation drive at Alasteng here by planting saplings of deodar tree.
The plantation drive was held under Green India drive programme organized by Social Forestry Division Ganderbal under the theme ‘Har Gaon Hariyali’.
On the occasion, the DC said that the campaign has been started with the purpose to increase the green cover in the district and in coming days more such plantation drives will be initiated in other panchayats of the district. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Khurshid Ahmad Shah sought the cooperation of the locals and PRIs in protection and conservation of the forests.
He said that all Panchayats of the district will be covered by Forest and Social Forest Departments under flagship programme ‘Har Goan Haryali’.
It was informed that the Social Forestry Ganderbal is planting over 35000 saplings in various open areas of the district. It was further informed that the department has distributed 16000 poplar saplings at Harran Shalabugh nursery.