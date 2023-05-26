DC Ganderbal reviews preparations for SANJY

Ganderbal, May 26: In view of ensuing annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) 2023, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today convened a meeting of district officers to review the arrangements being put in place from Baltal to Holy Cave.
At the outset, threadbare discussion was held regarding the preparations and arrangements by various departments including provisions of water and electricity, Medicare facilities, sanitation, drainage, verification and registration of service providers, firewood, security, status of ongoing works and other related arrangements.
The officers from all concerned departments apprised the DC about preparations and progress of works going on en-route to Holy Cave.
Reviewing the arrangements, the DC directed officials to ensure better planning and coordination among the departments at all levels besides early execution of all development works for the smooth conduct of Yatra.
He exhorted for maintaining sanitation and cleanliness and sufficient public convenience/toilets at base camp Baltal and other halting places of Yatries en-route to the Holy Cave, efficient drainage system with well laid paths besides ensuring adequate water supply and restoration of 24×7 power supplies along the route to Holy cave.