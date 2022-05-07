DC Ganderbal reviews Yatra arrangements via Baltal route

Ganderbal, May 7 : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir on Saturday convened a meeting of all concerned district officers to review arrangements for the smooth conduct of Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SAJY), 2022.
At the outset, threadbare discussion was held regarding the preparations and arrangements by various departments including provisions of water and electricity, Medicare facilities, sanitation, drainage, registration of service providers, firewood, security and other related arrangements.