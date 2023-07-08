DC Kulgam chairs DTF Immunisation meet

Srinagar, July 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Friday chaired a meeting of District Task Force (DTF) for Immunisation.
During the meeting, the DC took a review of the action plan for proper implementation of Mission Indradhanush 5.0 which is being rolled out to strengthen routine immunization to achieve full immunization coverage.
A powerpoint presentation was delivered during the meeting wherein the DC was briefed about the preparations and plans to ensure coverage of all left out children for Vaccination across the district.
The concerned informed that a head count survey will be carried out in the district and the left out children for vaccination will be registered on U-Win.
The meeting was informed that the first round of immunization under Mission Indradhanush will commence from August 7 of 2023.
During the meeting, the DC directed the officers to work in synergy and mobilize grassroots functionaries including Aganwadi workers and Ashas for the purpose.
It was also decided that awareness about the programme will be generated by involving PRIs, religious heads, Municipal Committees and primary schools.
On the occasion, the DC impressed upon all concerned to cover all left outs to achieve the purpose of the mission.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Showkat Ahmad Rather, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Medical Superintendent (MS) District Hospital, Deputy CMO, BMOs, CDPOs and other officers.