DC Kulgam interacts with PMAY-G beneficiaries

Kulgam, July 1: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited far-off Brinal village and took stock of progress made in registration of beneficiaries under PMAY-G during the ongoing registration process of beneficiaries enlisted in the Permanent Wait List (PWL) for PMAY-G Awas Plus scheme.
During the visit, DC was informed that 82 beneficiaries were registered in village Brinal during the ongoing registration process and a total of 3205 beneficiaries were registered in the process across the district.
The DC also interacted with these registered beneficiaries in the village and people extended their gratitude to the District Administration for facilitation of hassle free registration under PMAY-G quota.
It was shared that to register these beneficiaries, special facilitation camps were organised by RDD to collect necessary documents from beneficiaries for their registration and approval.
Later, the DC also chaired a public darbar in the village and listened to issues and demands of people meant for the overall welfare and development of the area.