DC Kulgam reviews implementation of COTPA

Kulgam, Dec 24: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a review meeting of District Level Coordination Committee for implementation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, COTPA-2003 under National Tobacco Control Program, at Rest house Chawalgam, here.
During the meeting, through a PowerPoint presentation role and responsibilities of various departments/ stakeholders in tobacco control was presented.
The DC instructed Principals of GDCs, ITI and School heads to ensure that no sale of Tobacco products is permitted within 100 meters of institution premises.
He stressed to carry awareness campaigns at all levels so that the message about ban on smoking in public and hazardous effects of Tobacco products reaches grass-roots level.