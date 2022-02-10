DC Kulgam reviews implementation status of tribal schemes

Kulgam, Feb 10: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat Thursday chaired meeting of officers at mini-secretariat, here to review the implementation of various tribal schemes besides physical and financial status of tribal schemes and activities in the district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the chair was informed that four smart class rooms in D H Pora and Devsar area have been established with an amount of Rs 80 lakh.
It was also informed that enrolment for EKLAVYA Model residential school is under process and more than 40 applications have been received sofar.
The DC directed the CEO to expedite the process of enrolment.
During the meeting it was informed that academic activities at EKLAVYA Model residential school Tangmarg will be started in this academic session.
While reviewing the progress made in development of model tribal cluster Nagras, the chair was informed that training centers have been established at Nagras by the Handicraft and Handloom department.
The DC also took stock of works under Education, Health, PHE, Youth Services and Sports and reviewed the status of implementation of various schemes by Animal Husbandry, Sheep and other departments in model tribal cluster Nagras.
During the meeting points were discussed which will ensure speedy completion of pending works in the cluster.