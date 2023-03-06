DC Kupwara asks for Adhaar updation in district

Kupwara, Mar 6 : Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray today asked the concerned officers including District Programme Officer, ICDS, Kupwara; all Tehsildars and BDOs of the district, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Officers of MC Kupwara, MC Handwara and Langate to conduct mass awareness among the general public regarding updation of Aadhar cards who have not updated them for last eight years.