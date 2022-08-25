DC Kupwara asks officers to speed up developmental works

Kupwara: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray today directed officers and field functionaries to accelerate developmental tempo in the district especially in the far flung areas of Karnah, Keran and Machil.
The DDC, who had his maiden visit to Karnah sub division today, was addressing a public darbar and officers meeting.
The DDC asked officers to fix priorities and take extra efforts to ensure completion of all ongoing and targeted developmental works.
Addressing the public darbar at Dak Banglow Tangdar, which was also attended by Senior Officers and PRIs said that Government is committed for equitable development of all areas of the district including far flung areas like Karnah.
Replying the demand of public, the DDC said that special staff will be deputed to the NTPHC Karnah, Keran, Machil and like areas which remain cut off in winter months so that people of these far off places do not face any inconvenience.
The DDC said that he will discuss the issues in detail with the DDC Member and PRIs separately and will resolve them on priority in view of coming winter season.
Regarding drug menace, the DDC said that the police or administration cannot win the war against drugs alone adding that, every person of the society has to make his contribution in terms of cooperation towards eradication of the drug menace.
Earlier, on reaching Tangdar, the DDC was given warm welcome by the people of the sub division for his first visit soon after joining as Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara district.
The DDC also chaired a separate meeting of officers at Mini Secretriat Tangdar during which he took a detailed sector wise review of all developmental schemes and welfare programmes.
The DDC received updated status and feedback from the officers. He urged upon them to accelerate the developmental tempo in the area and ensure completion of all ongoing and target works within the stipulated time frame.
Due to limited working season in the Karnah area, he asked the officers to make extra efforts for completion of all ongoing works.
He said that lienency and laziness shall not be tolerated in anyway and directed officers to be prompt and vibrant in public delivery system and achievement of targets.
He gave timeline for all departments including R&B, PMGSY and asked them for completion of targets before the next public darbar.
Later, the DDC accompanied with SSP and SDM visited Teetwal to review take first hand appraisal to personally assess the problems of the people living near LoC.
During the day-long visit of Karnah Sub Division, the DDC was accompanied by SSP Kupwara, Yogal Manhas; SDM Karnah, CMO, CEO, CAO, DSWO, AD Food, AD Planning, Executive Engineers and other concerned officers.