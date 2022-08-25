DC Kupwara asks officers to speed up developmental works

Kupwara: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray today directed officers and field functionaries to accelerate developmental tempo in the district especially in the far flung areas of Karnah, Keran and Machil.

The DDC, who had his maiden visit to Karnah sub division today, was addressing a public darbar and officers meeting.

The DDC asked officers to fix priorities and take extra efforts to ensure completion of all ongoing and targeted developmental works.

Addressing the public darbar at Dak Banglow Tangdar, which was also attended by Senior Officers and PRIs said that Government is committed for equitable development of all areas of the district including far flung areas like Karnah.

Replying the demand of public, the DDC said that special staff will be deputed to the NTPHC Karnah, Keran, Machil and like areas which remain cut off in winter months so that people of these far off places do not face any inconvenience.

The DDC said that he will discuss the issues in detail with the DDC Member and PRIs separately and will resolve them on priority in view of coming winter season.