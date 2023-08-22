DC Kupwara chairs DLC meeting of Fisheries Department

Assistant Director, Fisheries Department Kupwara, briefed the Chair that a total of 26 eligible candidates were shortlisted for selection of 16 beneficiaries under HADP and PMMSY schemes for establishment of 12 Trout units, 3 Carp Units and 1 registered fisherman for providing assistance for purchase of Motorcycle with ice box for the year 2023-24 on the basis of eligibility criteria.

As many as 16 candidates were selected through a draw of lots out of total 26 shortlisted candidates (Fishermen) from various areas of the district in presence of DLC Members and candidates for establishment of units under HADP and PMMSY schemes for the year 2023-24.