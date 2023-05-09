DC Kupwara flags off bus service to Tangdhar

The bus which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, comfortable seats, and safety features will facilitate tourists visiting Drangyadi, Chowkibal, Sadna Pass, Tangdhar, Teetwal, and other en-route tourist destinations.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was committed to providing better transport facilities to the people of the Kupwara district. He said that the bus service to Tangdhar and Teetwal and other en-route areas will be highly beneficial for the general public and will facilitate the tourists.