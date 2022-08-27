DC Kupwara inspects transit accommodation of GMC Handwara

Later, the DDC inaugurated a Sports Championship at TRC Handwara which was organized by Samdo Association of J&K.

On the occasion, the DDC said that sports activities and youth engagement programmes will remain a focused area of the District Administration adding that sports and cultural events will be promoted by the administration through which youth will get opportunity to develop their personalities.

The DDC congratulated the participating children and organizers of the sports championship and said that the sports enshrine the spirit of discipline with a positive gesture.