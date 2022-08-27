DC Kupwara inspects transit accommodation of GMC Handwara

Srinagar: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray today visited Handwara to inspect transit accommodation for Government Medical College.
The DDC was accompanied by Director GMC, ADC Handwara, Medical Superintendent District Hospital and concerned officers.
Speaking at the occasion, the DDC said that the aim of his visit was to inspect transit/temporary accommodation for the Government Medical College Handwara on fast track basis adding that it is an important project for the district which will provide major relief to the vast population of Kupwara district in terms of augmented healthcare facilities.
Later, the DDC inaugurated a Sports Championship at TRC Handwara which was organized by Samdo Association of J&K.
On the occasion, the DDC said that sports activities and youth engagement programmes will remain a focused area of the District Administration adding that sports and cultural events will be promoted by the administration through which youth will get opportunity to develop their personalities.
The DDC congratulated the participating children and organizers of the sports championship and said that the sports enshrine the spirit of discipline with a positive gesture.