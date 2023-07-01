DC Kupwara pays visit of SDH Tangdhar

Kupwara, July 1: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today paid a visit to Sub District Hospital, Tangdhar to take stock of the facilities being provided to the patients.
The DC inspected various wards, held interaction with patients and enquired about the facilities being provided to them from Hospital Administration.
She also inspected various sections of the hospital including OPD, Emergency, X-Ray section, Labour room, Labs, dental section and IPD wards and checked the duty roaster of the doctors and hospital staff.
The DC also interacted with the doctors and medical staff and directed them to work with more dedication and ensure that all the patients especially coming from far flung areas of Karnah are provided better healthcare facilities.
The DC was accompanied by SDM Tangdhar, Dr. Gulzar Ahamad Rather; Tehsildar Tangdhar, District Information officer Kupwara and BMO Tangdhar.