DC Kupwara reviews functioning of Revenue Department

Kupwara, Nov 4 : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray today convened a meeting of all Revenue Officers to review the functioning of the Revenue department in the district.
Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed upon all the officers to work with utmost dedication and honesty and ensure people do not face any inconvenience in a smooth public delivery system.
Reviewing the drinking water situation in the district, the DC directed Tehsildars to submit a list of water stressed areas in their respective Tehsils so that a roster can be made for supplying water through tankers.
Doifode Sagar also took stock of availability of essentials in far flung areas like Karnah, Keran and Machil and was informed that sufficient stock of essential supplies including ration is available in these areas.
The DC also reviewed several departmental issues of the Revenue department. He directed Tehsildars not to leave the station without proper permission from his office.
Earlier, the DC took a detailed review regarding the submission of information by Tehsildars related to State land, Kahcharie Land, Shamlat etc and directed them to submit the information within the shortest period.
JD Planning, Abdul Majeed; ACR Kupwara, Jowhar Ali; Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and other concerned attended the meeting.