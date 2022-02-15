DC Kupwara reviews self-employment schemes

Kupwara, Feb 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the implementation of self employment schemes under Mission Youth in the district.
Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed upon the officers to ensure maximum coverage of unemployed youth of the district under different schemes of Mission Youth for generation of self employment avenues.
He directed them to work in close coordination and help the youth in getting enrolled under various ambitious schemes of the Mission Youth.