DC Kupwara urges youth to avail benefits of self-employment schemes

She congratulated the trainees for completing 45 days of training in Sales and Marketing and said that trainees should take benefit from different employment generation schemes and start their own ventures so that they can provide employment to others.

She advised the trainees to get full information of these schemes and spread the this awareness among their friends and colleagues.

The DC said that Government is always at the back of unemployed youth to facilitate them and the need of the hour is to follow the guidelines given by the Government from time to time for the establishment of self-employment units.