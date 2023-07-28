DC Kupwara urges youth to avail benefits of self-employment schemes

Kupwara, July 28: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan on Friday urged the unemployed youth of the district to take advantage of Government's self-employment schemes in the district by starting their own ventures so that unemployment is addressed.
The DC said this during a Certificate Distribution Ceremony held at Town Hall Kupwara organised by a Delhi-based NGO " REACHA" in collaboration with 41 RR of the Indian Army.
Ayushi while referring to PMEGP, Mudra, HADP, Himayat and other employment generation schemes said that there are so many government schemes which are targeting unemployed youth.
She congratulated the trainees for completing 45 days of training in Sales and Marketing and said that trainees should take benefit from different employment generation schemes and start their own ventures so that they can provide employment to others.
She advised the trainees to get full information of these schemes and spread the this awareness among their friends and colleagues.
The DC said that Government is always at the back of unemployed youth to facilitate them and the need of the hour is to follow the guidelines given by the Government from time to time for the establishment of self-employment units.
She appreciated the agencies which provided the skill training to the girl trainees and said that the skill training will help in women's empowerment. Later, the DC distributed certificates to 60 Youths (Male and Female).
She also held an interaction with trainees and asked them to be productive and contribute to society as they have training and talent.
On the occasion project implementation team of NGO claimed that they have provided training to 180 unemployed youth in retail and out of them 80 trainees have been provided employment in private sector. Similarly, in the Master Chef course of hospitality, 40 youth have been trained and 33 have been successfully placed in different companies.
Commanding officer 41 RR appreciated the efforts of district administration for taking Kupwara district to new heights of development.
Commanding Officer 41 RR, Col. Naval Gatti, Tehsildar Trehgam, Mudasser Sikander, District Nodal Officer- EDI Kupwara, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir; Senior Advisor to RICHA, Azad Naqashbandi and other concerned officers were present at the occasion.