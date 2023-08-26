DC Leh visits remote border areas

Main demand among these was the urgent need for dependable tele-connectivity and internet access, improved road infrastructure. Addressing power shortages through a stable grid connection, overcoming staffing deficits in educational institutions and other departments, easing wildlife department restriction for unhindered developmental works were also highlighted. Further, villagers from border areas demanded the issuance of Line of Actual Control (LAC) certificates for their children, aiming to secure their rightful opportunities.

The Government Residential High School Puga echoed similar demands including upgrading existing classrooms to CBSE standards, filling vacant teaching and non-teaching positions, enabling mobile internet to facilitate online learning, ensuring adequate drinking water provisions, providing sports equipment, repairing solar water heating systems, and even constructing a modern indoor stadium. Additionally, the demands included the allocation of a school bus, introduction of dance and music instructors to enrich the curriculum, reorganization of the electricity connection, and the establishment of a footpath around the school campus for safety.