DC Pulwama calls for coordinated efforts to eliminate measles, rubella

The DC further stressed on better management of universal immunization programme and surveillance activities to achieve the target in stipulated time. He urged the officers to adopt multi-pronged interventions to identify the target at the right time to arrest the disease at the right time. With regard to reporting of Measles cases in adults, the DC asked the Officers to examine the matter seriously to prevent the spread of the disease in the district.

The DC also highlighted the importance of acquiring complete knowledge about the preventive measures of Measles-Rubella disease, and asked the officers to identify the target groups, conduct surveys and go ahead with concrete plans to achieve the results as set by the Government. He further asked them to put in a committed effort in order to achieve the objective of the campaign i.e to rapidly build up immunity for both measles and rubella diseases and ensure that all the children should receive MR vaccine during the campaign.