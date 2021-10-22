DC Shopian reviews winter preparedness

Shopian, Oct 22: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya Friday chaired a meeting to review winter preparedness of different departments of the district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC on the occasion took stock of the department-wise initiatives and works to be undertaken by the district administration for winter preparedness.
Vaishya directed the concerned officers to make necessary arrangements well in advance and asked for department-wise action plans positively.
He directed all the departments to ensure that a robust mechanism was put in place to minimise disruptions of essential services to the general public.
Vaishya instructed the heads of the departments to pass necessary directions to the concerned officials and to work in a synchronised manner to achieve the best possible results.
During the meeting, the DC set specific timelines for replacement of transformers in far-flung and remote areas of the district.
Enquiring about the buffer stock of transformers to be maintained by the Power Development Department (PDD), the DC directed them for rationalisation of transformers across the district.
Reviewing the preparedness of the Public Works Department (PWD), the DC laid emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted road connectivity and proper traffic management.
He also directed the concerned officers for deployment of snow clearing machinery and equipment for snow clearance on essential roads, main roads and internal roads.
The PWD officers apprised the DC about the directions passed to the field staff for ensuring smooth road connectivity throughout the winter.
Taking stock of the preparedness of the Health sector, the DC was apprised that tehsil-wise control rooms would be set up while ensuring stocks of medical supplies.
The DC directed to ensure availability of medicines and deployment of doctors in all snowbound areas of the district.
The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs was directed to maintain sufficient stock of essential items including ration at its depots.
He also directed to monitor the supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG.
Similarly, the PHE department and SMC were directed to prepare men and machinery for tackling inclement weather conditions.
The SDM and tehsildars were asked to prepare a meticulous plan of the far-flung and snowbound remote areas of their respective divisions with respect to winter preparations.