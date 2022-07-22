DC Shopian visits Industrial Estate Aglar

Shopian, July 22: Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today visited Industrial Estate, Aglar, Shopian with regard to taking stock of the widening of the approach road. The execution of widening of road was taken up on the demand of the unit holders of the estate.
The estate is having 334.08 kanals of land which has been demarked for seventeen (17) industrial units providing employment to more than 1500 people.
The Deputy Commissioner met the industrial association, listened to their grievances and assured timely action.
He took stock of the approach road and directed the concerned officials to prepare a layout plan of the approach road and ensure timely completion of the same for the benefit of unit holders.
Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned officials to work with cohesion among other concerned departments and ensure early redressal of the demands from unit holders.
Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by General Manager DIC Shopian, Tanveer ul Majid members of Industrial Association Aglar and SICOP Officials.