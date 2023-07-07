DC Srinagar felicitates IIT-JEE, NEET, JKBOSE toppers

The DC said this exceptional performance is a testament of hard work, dedication, and academic ability of these students and is a proud moment not just for them but also for RISE and the community as a whole. He hoped that the success achieved by the students would inspire other students also to work hard to excel in their studies and future academic careers.

The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, an IIT Delhi alumnus himself, shared interesting snippets and experiences about his time as student at IIT Delhi. He underlined about the advancement in technology and Artificial Intelligence and how it is merging with medical sciences, engineering and other subjects.He also appreciated the quality of work that is being done by the team of IITians at RISE in Kashmir.