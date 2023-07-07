DC Srinagar felicitates IIT-JEE, NEET, JKBOSE toppers

Srinagar, July 7: To encourage and honour the hard work of meritorious students to boost their morale, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today felicitated students from RISE Institute who have achieved a remarkable feat by securing an outstanding score JEE, NEET and JKBOSE exams.
The Deputy Commissioner who was the chief guest on the occasion felicitated over 50 students who had qualified for IITs, NITs, GMCs and secured positions in Board examinations.
The DC also congratulated all the students for showing brilliant performance and said that the JEE exam is considered one of the toughest Engineering Entrance Exams in India and is the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).
The DC said this exceptional performance is a testament of hard work, dedication, and academic ability of these students and is a proud moment not just for them but also for RISE and the community as a whole. He hoped that the success achieved by the students would inspire other students also to work hard to excel in their studies and future academic careers.
The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, an IIT Delhi alumnus himself, shared interesting snippets and experiences about his time as student at IIT Delhi. He underlined about the advancement in technology and Artificial Intelligence and how it is merging with medical sciences, engineering and other subjects.He also appreciated the quality of work that is being done by the team of IITians at RISE in Kashmir.