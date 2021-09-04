DC Srinagar reviews Covid-19 situation, containment measures

Srinagar, Sep 4: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad Saturday chaired a meeting to review the present Covid-19 situation and containment measures undertaken to control the spread of infection in the wake of third wave warned by medical experts.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that taking stock of the preparations to tackle any such medical emergencies, the DC asked the health functionaries to strengthen health infrastructure with focus on pediatric care units.