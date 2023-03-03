DC Srinagar reviews progress of projects

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a sector wise review of physical targets achieved and expenditure incurred under R&B, Education, PHE and Health Departments. While reviewing the Physical/Financial Status of Health Sector works taken up under District Capex in District, the DC was apprised that to strengthen and upgrade healthcare infrastructure in Srinagar CB-Naat Machine costing Rs 30 lakh has been installed at UPHC Nishat, while upgradation work on construction of 2nd storey for UPHC Nishat is being executed at an approved cost of Rs 81.50 lakh.

Similarly, the DC was informed that Rs 34 lakh USG Colour Doppler has also been also installed at District Tuberculosis Centre to provide improved facilities to patients. In addition HotLine service has been restored at UPHC S. R. Gunj.