DC Srinagar reviews progress of projects

Srinagar, Mar 3: To review the physical and financial progress of ongoing works taken up in District Capex Budget 2022-23 under R&B Education, PHE and Health Sectors in the District, a meeting of concerned Officers was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Friday.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a sector wise review of physical targets achieved and expenditure incurred under R&B, Education, PHE and Health Departments. While reviewing the Physical/Financial Status of Health Sector works taken up under District Capex in District, the DC was apprised that to strengthen and upgrade healthcare infrastructure in Srinagar CB-Naat Machine costing Rs 30 lakh has been installed at UPHC Nishat, while upgradation work on construction of 2nd storey for UPHC Nishat is being executed at an approved cost of Rs 81.50 lakh.
Similarly, the DC was informed that Rs 34 lakh USG Colour Doppler has also been also installed at District Tuberculosis Centre to provide improved facilities to patients. In addition HotLine service has been restored at UPHC S. R. Gunj.
Under Aspirational Block Development Programme(ABDP), healthcare facilities have been upgraded in NTPHC Zewan to facilitate the local patients, the DC was informed that aetc have been installed in NTPHC Zewan in Khonmoh Block of the District at a cost of Rs 16 lakh. The DC also took a detailed review of expenditure Under Aspirational Plan and was informed that 5 Smart Kindergarten have been established at a cost of Rs 30 lakh in Block Khonmoh and 2 Smart Kindergarten in Harwan at a cost of Rs 18 lakh
In Khonmoh Block Vocation Centers have been established at accost of Rs 31.76 and two Smart Class Rooms in Harwan at a cost of Rs 9.30 lakh and Vocation Training Centers at BHS Harawn at a cost ofRs 10.64 lakh. The DC laid stress on speeding up the pace of execution to complete the works in a time bound manner.