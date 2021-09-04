DC Srinagar suspends 6 Patwaris

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in an order issued today, the DC suspended six Patwaries who were transferred vide NO 21-DCS of 2021 on 2nd August 2021 but failed to comply with the orders.

Though these Patwaries were informed several times to join their new place of postings, the officials failed to comply with the orders.

The reluctance of the officials to join in the Patwar halqas where they have been posted recently has caused inconvenience to the general public of the said halqas and a serious notice has been taken in this regard.

All the suspended Patwaris were attached with the office of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.