DC Srinagar conducts late night inspection of city hospitals

Srinagar, Dec 13: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad conducted late night inspection of various city hospitals during the intervening night of 12th and 13th December in order to oversee the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients.

Officials said that the DC paid surprise visits to SMHS, JLNM, CHC Gousia Khanyar and other hospitals and checked night duty roaster of medical & paramedical staff, heating arrangements, availability of drugs/medicines at pharmacies and functioning of laboratories/diagnostic units.

Meanwhile simultaneous inspections of SDH Hazratbal and PHC Zadibal was also done on by SDM East and SDM West respectively.