DC Srinagar conducts late night inspection of city hospitals

Srinagar, Dec 13: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad conducted late night inspection of various city hospitals during the intervening night of 12th and 13th December in order to oversee the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients.
Officials said that the DC paid surprise visits to SMHS, JLNM, CHC Gousia Khanyar and other hospitals and checked night duty roaster of medical & paramedical staff, heating arrangements, availability of drugs/medicines at pharmacies and functioning of laboratories/diagnostic units.
Meanwhile simultaneous inspections of SDH Hazratbal and PHC Zadibal was also done on by SDM East and SDM West respectively.
News agency KNS reported that during the night inspection the Deputy Commissioner made a thorough round of various units of the hospitals including Emergency Block, Surgical Wards, Cardiology Wards, Operation Theatre, Dialysis Unit, Orthopaedic Unit, Ayushman Bharat Help Desk etc.
He also oversaw the operationalisation of Jan Ashudi stores aimed at providing generic drugs to the patients.
On the occasion, Asad interacted with the patients, attendents, doctors and the para medical staff on duty.
He also took direct feedback from the patients regarding the available patient care facilities, besides provision of medicines, meals and other medical facilities to the patients and their attendants.
While interacting with the Doctors and Para-Medical staff on duty, the Deputy Commissioner advised them to perform their duties with added zeal and passion to serve the public. He asked them to ensure availability of Medical and Para-Medical staff strictly as per the devised roster so that patients do not face any difficulty.
The DC advised the Medical Superintendents and concerned CMOs to display duty roaster conspicuously on the Hospital Information Board. He stressed on adopting a caring and compassionate attitude towards the patients.
He also appreciated the Medical staff at various hospitals for working with dedication especially during night hours of the winter. He also told few 24*7 hospitals to utilise their full capacity and avoid unnecessary referrals which puts burden on the tertiary care health system.
The DC also passed instructions to the Hospital Administrations to maintain complete cleanliness and hygiene in and around the Hospital, besides proper heating and lighting facilities in the hospital.
During the inspection, the DC stressed on ensuring round the clock presence of doctors to ensure seamless medical care is provided to the patients.