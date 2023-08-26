DC visits Industrial Estate Aglar Shopian; interacts with traders, unit holders

Shopian, Aug 25: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today visited Industrial Estate, Aglar, Shopian and inspected the Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Store along with other industrial units.
The DC met the Industrial Association members and interacted with them, listened to their issues and grievances and assured timely action.
He took appraisal of the functioning of post-harvest storage units and discussed the potential of increasing the capacity of the units.
He also took stock of the approach road and directed the concerned officials to prepare a plan for the approach road.
The DC was accompanied by ACR Shopian, Tehsildar Shopian, Manager Industrial Estates Aglar, Members of Industrial Association Aglar and SICOP Officials.
The estate has an area of 334.08 kanals of land which has been earmarked for 17 industrial units providing employment to more than 1500 people.