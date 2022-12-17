DC/DPEO Srinagar reviews preparedness

Srinagar, Dec 17: In order to review preparations for Revision of Panchayat Electoral Rolls-2023 commencing from December 21, 2022, with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also District Panchayat Election Officer(DPEO) here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.