DC/DPEO Srinagar reviews preparedness

Srinagar, Dec 17: In order to review preparations for Revision of Panchayat Electoral Rolls-2023 commencing from December 21, 2022, with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also District Panchayat Election Officer(DPEO) here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.
The meeting discussed threadbare various aspects with regard to successful conduct of Revision of Panchayat Electoral Roll in Harwan, Khonmoh, Srinagar and QamarwariPanchayat Blocks of the District.
At the outset, the DC/DPEO stressed the concerned to work in coordination to ensure final publication of seamless voters list for the upcoming panchayat elections in all 4 Blocks of the District.