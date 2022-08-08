DCJ screens movie on Mahatma Gandhi

The film screening was followed by a discussion in which the students and scholars participated. Dean, School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, talked about the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

Dr. Arif Nazir, Head, DCJ, presented a vote of thanks. The event was coordinated by Dr. John Babu Koyyee, Sr Asst Professor, and was attended by other faculty members, Dr. Asif Khan, Dr. Nookaraju, and non-teaching staff.