DCJ wins award for best film at IUST fest

Awantipora, June 16: The Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) won the first prize at the two-day short film fest organised by the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here on Thursday.
The film ‘Dream Wages’ was directed by Ansar Hussain Dar, DCJ student, under the supervision of Sr Asst Prof. Dr. Asif Khan.
The fest had 20 entries from all across the J&K and ‘Dream Wages’ got the award recognising its contribution to promoting Sustainable Development Goals and G20 themes through films.
Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool congratulated Ansar Hussain and Dr Asif Khan for bringing laurels to the university and thanked the organisers for awarding the film.
Congratulating the winning team, HoD Dr. Arif Nazir said the department stands for excellence in the field of media and these awards reflect that it is on the right track in nurturing the students and helping them achieve their full potential.
Dr. Asif Khan said filmmaking is a dynamic subject and takes a lot of hard work both from the teacher and the student. He said his job as a guide is to make the students realize their potential so that they can compete in the highly saturated field of media.