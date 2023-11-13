DCJ’s media expedition tour for students begins

GK NEWS SERVICE

Ganderbal, Nov 13: Media expedition tour to Chandigarh and Delhi, organised by the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), School of Media Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was flagged off from the Tulmulla campus.

Around 22 students of semester IV, MACJ, accompanied by faculty members will visit national and international media organisations based in Chandigarh and Delhi. During the tour, students will engage with seasoned journalists and gain insights into the fast paced and evolving landscape of media production. Students will have the chance to witness firsthand the work culture and operations of leading media organisations, both at the national and international levels. The tour will facilitate networking opportunities, allowing students to connect with professionals in the industry, fostering potential mentor ship and future collaborations.

Dean Academic Affairs and Dean School of Media Studies, Prof Shahid Rasool, flagged off the tour and said, “The Media Expedition Tour aligns with our commitment to providing students with practical, real-world experiences that complement their academic learning.”

Head, DCJ, Dr Arif Nazir said, “This immersive journey will contribute to the growth of students as future journalists.”

Sr Asst Prof. Dr. John Babu Koyye and Asst Prof. Dr. Nookaraju Bendukurthi accompanied the students for the tour. Sr Asst Prof. Dr Asif Khan and other staff members were present during the flag-off.