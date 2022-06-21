DCs lead Yoga sessions

Srinagar: On the eighth edition of ‘International Day of Yoga’-2022 (IDY), functions/ celebrations were held across Kashmir division to mark the day and raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioners, other officers and officials besides youth, students and public were seen performing yoga during symbolic yoga sessions in all the districts of Kashmir.

BARAMULLA

At Baramulla, the International Yoga day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal with the main function held at Indoor Sports Stadium Baramulla in which a large number of school children participated.

The function was attended by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar as the chief guest and other dignitaries of concerned departments.

BUDGAM

At Budgam, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today participated in the International Yoga Day function held at Indoor Stadium Budgam, where hundreds of youth joined the training sessions.