DCs lead Yoga sessions

Srinagar: On the eighth edition of ‘International Day of Yoga’-2022 (IDY), functions/ celebrations were held across Kashmir division to mark the day and raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioners, other officers and officials besides youth, students and public were seen performing yoga during symbolic yoga sessions in all the districts of Kashmir.
BARAMULLA
At Baramulla, the International Yoga day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal with the main function held at Indoor Sports Stadium Baramulla in which a large number of school children participated.
The function was attended by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar as the chief guest and other dignitaries of concerned departments.
BUDGAM
At Budgam, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today participated in the International Yoga Day function held at Indoor Stadium Budgam, where hundreds of youth joined the training sessions.
GANDERBAL
The main function was held in Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) Gadoora which was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir along with Additional District Development Commissioner, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Dr. Hartej Singh, Principal Government College of Physical Education besides various District Officers, officials and students attended the Yoga session.
PULWAMA
The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, SSP Awantipora, and all District Officers, public, students and employees whereas symbolic yoga demonstrations were performed at DPL, Distt Hospital, Distt Correctional Home, Quarantine Centres, Orphanage Centre and Social Welfare office.
SHOPIAN
At Shopian, the International Yoga Day was today celebrated across Shopian district with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya presiding over the main event held at District Headquarter, Mini Secretariat Lawns.
KULGAM
The Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi Ud-Din Bhat; SSP Kulgam, Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, officers and officials of various departments, students of various schools/institutions participated in the Yoga sessions.
KUPWARA
The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir presided over the function, while as Principal, Government Degree College Kupwara, District Ayush Officer and various other officers of District Administration attended the function.
BANDIPORA
At Bandipora, International Yoga Day was celebrated across Bandipora district on Tuesday as special Yoga sessions were held in all playgrounds and educational institutions.
The Department of Ayush Bandipora in collaboration with the District Administration and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a grand function at Mini-Secretariat Bandipora to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.