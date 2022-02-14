DDC Anantnag member resigns from NC

Anantnag, Feb 14: District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag member Monday announced resignation from the basic membership of National Conference (NC).
Muhammad Saleem Parray, who was elected DDC member from Sagam on Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) ticket, did not cite the reasons of his resignation.
However, he said that he cannot compromise on his principles.
“I am not citing the reason for resignation from the party for the larger interests. But those definitely are not personal. I can’t compromise with my conscience,” Parray said.
He said as a public representative he was duty-bound not only to work for the development of his area but become their voice.