DDC, BDC members take up grievances with MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh

Baramulla, Apr 26: Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology; Mos of Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today convened an interactive session with DDC and BDC members to get first hand appraisal of their development issues and concerns.
On the second day of his visit to Baramulla, the DDC members highlighted several grievances and demands and sought their timely redressal in order to accomplish the goal of development at grass root level.
On the occasion, Chairperson District Development Council Baramulla, Safeena Beigh, highlighted several issues having development significance. She sought personal intervention of the Union Minister for fulfilling their developmental aspirations.
She projected several demands of public interest including restoration of Mohra Power project in Uri, development of National Highway, sanction of solar plants and development of tourist resorts in the district.
Union Minister assured that all the developmental concerns of PRIs shall be fulfilled so that the vision of democratic decentralisation is realised.
Union Minister also assured timely redressal of all the demands and grievances put forth by various delegations including Sikh community.
Union Minister while interacting with the Chairperson and members of District Development Council for their efforts towards holistic development of the district termed them as real agents of socio-economic transformation at ground level.