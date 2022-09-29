DDC Budgam asserts on speedy work completion on WSSs under JJM

Budgam, Sep 29: The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam, S F Hamid on Thursday took stock of work progress on all Water Supply Schemes (WSS), under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), in the district.
At the outset, the DDC took a sub-division wise review of all ongoing works.
The chair was informed that 22 filtration plants, 15 OHTs, 117 pipelines works and number of reservoirs and RSFP and other works stand approved and work on various projects was under progress.
Stressing on the speedy execution and completion of works, the DC instructed concerned to ensure work process is expedited on all ongoing projects across the district. He directed ACR to ensure all land disputes and compensation issues halting the work process are resolved amicably for the smooth work execution. He instructed concerned JEs to submit latest data on the progress of all undergoing and approved works.
Concerned Tehildars were directed to launch special anti- encroachment drives at all identified places to remove obstacles halting work progress on WSS projects. DC sensitized all linemen to remain available on the ground and ensure prompt resolution of water supply related issues of general public.
The meeting among others was attended by JD Planning, SE Hydraulics, ACR, Executive Engineers of Budgam and Chadoora Divisions, JEs and AEEs and all linemen.