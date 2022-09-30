DDC Budgam seeks probe in illegal mining of Shali Ganga stream

Budgam Sep 30: After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a judgment on illegal mining in streams and rivers of Budgam, especially Shali Ganga stream, the Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan has shot a letter to Deputy Commissioner Budgam asking him to probe into the illegal riverbed mining so that officers who allowed unabated environmental degradation were taken to task.
On Friday DDC Chairman Budgam wrote a detailed letter to DC Budgam which reads, “ “I went through some news items mentioning the National Green Tribunal's detailed judgement to restrict a private company from carrying out any mining activities in Shaliganga stream in Budgam district. In an order pronounced on Wednesday, the NGT has directed the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the District Magistrate Budgam to enforce compliance of its directions. The NGT has observed that the project proponent has used heavy machines for excavation. NGT has also raised serious concerns over the procedure followed by State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) while granting prior environmental clearances, the NGT has further asserted that the sand mining in river bed has serious consequences.”
Nazir Ahmad Khan in his letter to DC Budgam said that the NGT order has highlighted various administrative lapses and laxity which reveals that concerned Govt officers dealing with riverbed mining have miserably failed to implement the Mineral Rules 2016 and guidelines of State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).
“The officers who allowed the environmental degradation in streams, rivers or even the Karewas need to be dealt with strictly. At the outset, the concerns raised by the litigant before the NGT should have been addressed by the officers at district level only.