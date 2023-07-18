DDC chairman Budgam undertakes visit to remote areas

Budgam, July 18: Chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan, undertook a visit to the far-flung villages of Hufroo, Loolipora, Darwan, Nengroo Colony, and Chararipora in the Chadoora and Char i Sharief areas. This visit was aimed at understanding the issues faced by the local communities and exploring avenues for comprehensive development in these regions.
The visit was marked by the presence of notable officials, including the Block Development Council (BDC) Nagam and Pakharpora, distinguished members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and noted activist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat. Their involvement underscored the commitment of the government to bridge the gap between the administration and the people, ensuring the effective implementation of developmental schemes.