DDC chairman inaugurates work of IWM programme

During the visit, the DDC Chairman inaugurated the work executed by the integrated watershed management programme at an estimated cost of 22 lakhs in Batakoot area of Pahalgam. The executed drain will catch the rain and other sources of water and will be used for the irrigation of the paddy lands of the area, he said.

The DDC Chairman also inaugurated the macadamization work of the road being constructed in Batakoot which will ease the traffic and pedestrian movement in the area. He also visited the Lidroo area of Pahalgam where the works are going on and inspected the pace and quality of works taken up by the various departments.

Gorsi also undertook a surprise visit of the Ayush hospital and appealed to the people there to follow the CAB to avert the third wave of Covid-19. Hospital authorities were instructed to be punctual and give the best to the society.

Later, he visited the receiving station of PDD in Batkoot and directed the concerned officers to make electricity available for the consumers and minimise the curtailments in winter.

The DDC Chairman was accompanied by the officers of PDD, RDD, IWSMP, R&B, PMGSY and PRI members etc.