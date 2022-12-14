DDC Chairperson, business head MakeMyTrip call on LG Manoj Sinha

The DDC Chairperson apprised the Lt Governor on various developmental issues pertaining to District Baramulla including establishment of fire stations at Sheeri and Nowgam Kandi.

Jasmeet Singh, Senior Vice President/Business Head Holidays & Experiences- MakeMyTrip discussed with Lt Governor the promotion of key tourist destinations of Kashmir including Aru Valley, Lolab valley, Doodhpatri and Gurez Valley.