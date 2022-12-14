DDC Chairperson, business head MakeMyTrip call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Dec 14: Safeena Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.
The DDC Chairperson apprised the Lt Governor on various developmental issues pertaining to District Baramulla including establishment of fire stations at Sheeri and Nowgam Kandi.
Jasmeet Singh, Senior Vice President/Business Head Holidays & Experiences- MakeMyTrip discussed with Lt Governor the promotion of key tourist destinations of Kashmir including Aru Valley, Lolab valley, Doodhpatri and Gurez Valley.
He also apprised the Lt Governor that Holidays & Experiences- MakeMyTrip are working closely to promote responsible and sustainable tourism, community empowerment, and waste management initiatives.
Meanwhile, former Legislator, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar met the Lt Governor and projected various issues of the public importance of Ganderbal area.
The Lt Governor assured that all the issues presented during the interactions would be taken up meticulously for early redressal and genuine demands would be looked into earnestly.