DDC chairperson Ganderbal discusses developmental issues with Union minister Gadkari

DDC Chairperson requested the Union Minister to direct the concerned authorities to release land compensation for Pandach-Beehama road widening.

Nuzhat Ishfaq also raised the issue of giving job opportunities in Z Morh and Zojila tunnels to local unemployed skilled and unskilled youth. DDC Chairperson also demanded four lanning of Beehama Khirbhawani Road and construction of Bridges on war-footing basis in which some are under construction which include Shallabugh Bridge, Authkhuru Bridge, Guzhama Bridge, Akhal Bridge, Tanghchattr and Bamloora Bridge besides other roads and bridges in district.