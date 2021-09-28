DDC chairperson Ganderbal discusses developmental issues with Union minister Gadkari

Sonamarg, Sep 28: District Development Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq on Tuesday met Union Ministerfor Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here. She apprised him about various developmental issues related to Ganderbal district that need immediate attention.
DDC Chairperson requested the Union Minister to direct the concerned authorities to release land compensation for Pandach-Beehama road widening.
Nuzhat Ishfaq also raised the issue of giving job opportunities in Z Morh and Zojila tunnels to local unemployed skilled and unskilled youth. DDC Chairperson also demanded four lanning of Beehama Khirbhawani Road and construction of Bridges on war-footing basis in which some are under construction which include Shallabugh Bridge, Authkhuru Bridge, Guzhama Bridge, Akhal Bridge, Tanghchattr and Bamloora Bridge besides other roads and bridges in district.