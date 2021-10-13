DDC Chairpersons, former legislator, public delegations call on LG

The delegation of DDC chairpersons, comprising of Saraf Singh Nag, Bharat Bhushan, Mahan Singh, Lal Chand, and Keshav Sharma from Reasi, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, and Samba respectively apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental and administrative issues of their districts. They also suggested measures for further empowerment of elected bodies and shared their feedback on the ongoing visits of Union Ministers to various districts of the UT.

Former Legislator, Balwant Singh Mankotia also met the Lt Governor and raised various issues of public importance of Udhampur area vis-à-vis upgradation and strengthening of road network, Solid Waste Management, developing Sports infrastructure, augmentation of drinking water supply among other issues.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the DDC Chairpersons and former Legislator observed that the Government is working on the principle of equitable development of all regions.

He assured them that all their genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and early redressal. The Lt Governor further urged them to continue their sustained endeavours for the advancement of public welfare.

Similarly, members of PremNath Bhat Memorial trust comprising of ShibanKhaibri, SL Koul, Dr. BL Bhat, HL Bhat, and Sanjay Pandita called on Lt Governor and apprised him about the security of temples and shrines in Kashmir. They also presented a book titled ‘Hindu Shrines of Kashmir’ to the Lt Governor.

Vice President, J&K Veterinary Doctors Association, Dr. Sunil Kumar Dogra also met the Lieutenant Governor and discussed several issues related to the welfare of their fraternity.

Meanwhile, Nakul Matoo, Councillor SMC also called on the Lt Governor and discussed about several developmental issues in his area.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the visiting deputations and individuals and assured them that the government is taking all necessary steps for the betterment of the public.

While interacting with the members of the delegations, the Lt Governor reiterated that the government is committed to improving the lives of all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured them redressal of their genuine demands on merit and said that all their issues and suggestions will be looked into earnestly for appropriate action on them.