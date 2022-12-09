DDC Gbl takes stock of regional transformer repair workshop

Ganderbal, Dec 9: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today visited the Regional Transformer Repair workshop at Old Power House premises Ganderbal and took stock of its functioning.
At the outset, the DDC inspected all the sections of the workshop like assemble section, winding and rewinding sections and enquired about the repairing capacity of damaged transformers on a daily basis.
The Executive Engineer PDD briefed the DDC about its functioning, manpower, machinery availability and repairing capacity.