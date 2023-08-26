DDC Kupwara chairs Mining Plan Approval Committee meeting

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held regarding mining on scientific patterns.

The DDC directed officers of Geology and Mining and other line departments to visit the spot for ground check and authentication before resizing/reducing the area of Minor Mineral Block No. 2 Shedipora - Rukhmachwari (Bakhihakar to Kachwara Talri- Nallah).

The DDC directed the Geology and Mining department to take on board all line departments.