DDC Kupwara chairs Mining Plan Approval Committee meeting

Kupwara, Aug 25: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan on Friday chaired a meeting of the Mining Plan Approval Committee.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held regarding mining on scientific patterns.
The DDC directed officers of Geology and Mining and other line departments to visit the spot for ground check and authentication before resizing/reducing the area of Minor Mineral Block No. 2 Shedipora - Rukhmachwari (Bakhihakar to Kachwara Talri- Nallah).
The DDC directed the Geology and Mining department to take on board all line departments.
Speaking on the occasion, Ayushi stressed upon all committee members that it shall be ensured that extraction of minerals is done without disturbing the ecology as per the already laid down guidelines.
While briefing the chair, District Mineral Officer Kupwara said that during the FY, 2022-23 a total revenue of Rs.2,16,8714 was generated and a compounding offence to the tune of Rs. 91,64542 was realised and 483 vehicles were also seized.
He further apprised that during FY, 2023-24 total revenue of Rs.10, 196797 was generated and compounding offence of Rs. 39,02612 was recovered and 206 vehicles were seized for illegal mining in Kupwara district.
Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Kashmir, Khawaja Nisar, Ex. Engineers of I&FC, Kupwara and I&FC, Handwara besides other concerned officers and employees attended the meeting.