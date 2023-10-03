DDC Kupwara inspects JJM-water reservoir at Wayne
Kupwara, Oct 3: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today inspected the Water Reservoir at Wayne Kupwara which is being constructed under Jal Jeevan Mission.
Superintendent Engineer PHE, Mohammad Saleem Malik accompanied the DDC.
The DDC was informed that the Water Reservoir which involves a cost of Rs.9 crore has a capacity of 5 lakh gallon. The Reservoir will provide water supply to a population of 35000 people spread over 6 villages of Kupwara block.
She was also informed that both the source and distribution spots have been connected with the pipes.
On the occasion, the DDC stressed upon the concerned engineers to ensure that quality of the works is maintained and the project is completed within the stipulated time frame.